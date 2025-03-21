Humane Society: Dog found on property full of feces and garbage; Man charged

CANANDAIGUA N.Y. — A man has been charged after the Ontario County Humane Society says his dog was found living on a property full of feces and garbage.

It all started when sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a dog wandering around Brickyard Road in Canandaigua without an owner. When they arrived, deputies saw the 12-year-old dog walking toward a home on that road but unable to get inside.

Deputies went inside the home after learning from a neighbor that the homeowner hadn’t been seen for several weeks and found “deplorable” conditions. According to the humane society, the home had a “putrid odor” because of the feces and rotting garbage. The humane society was called in to take the dog to their shelter.

Deputies identified Dennis Keyser, 61, as the dog owner and homeowner and arrested him on Thursday. He’s charged with animal cruelty/neglect because of the dog’s living conditions and overgrown toenails.

The dog, “Louie” will remain at the shelter and Keyser is scheduled to appear in Canandaigua Town Court.