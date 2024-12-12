Humane society takes four horses and donkey from Orleans County property

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm’s humane society has taken four horses and a donkey from a property in Orleans County.

Investigators say the animals were underweight and had overgrown hoofs. Lollypop Farm says the animals are now in its care and charges are pending. There have been no arrests yet.

Humane law enforcement officers searched the property on Upper Holley Road with the help of New York State Police on Monday. Investigators say they searched the property after the owner failed to comply with a previous request to get care for the animals.