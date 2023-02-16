Hundreds celebrate Susan B. Anthony, $10 million museum expansion brings interactive exhibits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 2023 Susan B. Anthony birthday festivities were a celebration of liberty, equality, justice and humanity Wednesday night at the Rochester Convention Center. Not only that, $10 million dollars is slated to the expansion of the museum. It will now be able to accommodate 30 to 50 thousand people a year. It will also offer an interactive experience.

Hundreds gathered tonight to recognize and honor Susan B. Anthony. An activist, advocate and organizer for abolition, women’s rights, and particularly women’s suffrage. The room was filled with warmth, good vibes, and community spirit. News10 NBC Anchor Deanna Dewberry emceed tonight’s event.

Deborah L. Hughes President and CEO of the National Susan B Anthony Museum and House says she is thrilled the Rochester Delegation worked with the Governor to invest $10 million in the museum’s expansion. With the expansion the museum will be able to hold 165 people up to 30,000 to 50,000 a year Deborah says. There will be a pressurized room, to preserve historic documents and also interactive exhibits.

“So for people when they come they get goose bumps or they get chills,” says Hughes. “For some people it’s when they stand in her bedroom it’s where she died when she was 86. For some people it’s being in the back parlor where she would’ve hosted people and had conversations. People like Frederick Douglas.”

State Assembly Member Demond Meeks says this investment is a big deal. Susan B. Anthony is part of Rochester’s proud history and it’s an opportunity to share that with the world.

“This is rich history that we have continued to maintain,” says Meeks. “Susan B Anthony has been there you’ve had groups come and really it’s just not big enough. When you think of someone of her magnitude and her accomplishments.”

The museum also received another gift: a certificate of special congressional recognition presented by U.S. Congressman Joe Morelle. He says it’s important that Susan B. Anthony’s contributions continue to be celebrated. It’s a call to action, the work is not done he says.

“I think the state recognized as we did the importance of this not only for this generation but for generations to come,” says Morelle.

The new building will be located on Brown and Jefferson street. They will also build three parking lots. Once all the money has been raised, it will be determined when they will break ground. And from the time they break ground, it will take two years to complete.