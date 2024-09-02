Hundreds come out to airport for Wings Over Batavia Air Show

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Wings Over Batavia Air Show wrapped up on Sunday, bringing hundreds of visitors to the Genesee County Airport to enjoy aerobatic performances, sky writing, and demonstrations.

“It’s very very well choreographed and rehearsed. There’s certain distances and safety measures taken, so it is a safe, but really entertaining type of event,” said Kevin Walsh, media coordinator for Wings Over Batavia. “Most of the time, you can’t get in airports. You can’t get near airplanes. You can’t get near pilots and maintainers. This is your opportunity to get close and personal with them all.”

The event just wrapped up at 11 p.m. Attendees got to see a fireworks show to end the night.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.