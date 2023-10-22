Hundreds gather for interfaith peace prayer vigil in Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – As the Israel-Hamas war continues, members of the Islamic Center of Rochester hosted a public vigil praying for peace amid the thousands who have already lost their lives in the conflict.

More than a hundred people were in attendance for the interfaith prayer vigil.

Prior to the vigil, every seat inside the building was filling up and it was standing room only as the service began.

Zaka Ansari is the President of the Islamic Center of Rochester and said that he was glad to see so many people of different faiths coming together united behind peace.

“It’s really touching It shows we can work together, we can get together. This is more political than anything, we need to have political dialogues, but do not need to have political diversity right now. We just need to stand together and promote peace.”

It’s been two weeks and a day since a Hamas terrorist attack took the lives of over 1,400 people in Israel.

Since then, thousands of others have been killed in Gaza as families have fled their homes and headed south for safety.