Hundreds gather in Canandaigua to honor Sam Nordquist, transgender man found dead in Yates County

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Hundreds gathered in Canandaigua to honor Sam Nordquist, a transgender man from Minnesota, whose body was found in Yates County last week.

The vigil was organized by Family Counseling of the Finger Lakes.

The vigil was held at the Wood Library, with the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canandaigua acting as an overflow space where mourners could watch the presentation over Zoom.

Over 220 mourners attended across the two locations, highlighting the community’s support.

Mimi Weicher, a 16-year-old from Batavia, traveled over 50 miles to pay her respects.

“People die every day, but this is serious. Somebody was brutally tortured…nobody should die, especially just because they’re trans,” she said.

Pastor Eileen Casey-Campbell emphasized the importance of unity during this time.

“It’s heartwarming to see the queer community come together in the Finger Lakes,” she said. “The emotional needs are huge right now.”

Danni Scott, a fellow trans man, shared his brief interactions with Nordquist.

“I just want his family to know that there were periods of time where Sam was… He was okay,” Scott said.

Scott expressed a newfound openness about his identity.

“Before Sam’s death, I was not very open about being a trans man, but seeing Sam’s story makes me want to be more open,” he stated.

“Sam’s life mattered. And if there is any type of hate crime, this would be one,” Scott added.

New York State Police and the Ontario County District Attorney currently do not believe Nordquist’s murder was a hate crime.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.