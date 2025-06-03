Hundreds gather to pray, leave mementos for family of missing boy as search continues

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of people gathered at the Andrews Street Bridge to honor a missing boy, 5-year-old Zy’Jae Isaiah St. Pierre, who fell over a railing into the Genesee River on Sunday.

People left balloons and action figures. A family member spoke off-camera and said Zy’Jae was “just the best little boy” and expressed gratitude for the community’s support.

For most of the morning and afternoon, a DJ played music at the site. Dan Bookhart, the DJ, explained his motivation for helping through music.

“I’m a parent myself. I just have to give back to the community,” Bookhart said. “Helped me quite a bit. It’s just my way of giving back. And music brings me out of a depression. So I hope it just inspires people.”

Bookhart said it is crucial for the community to support the family during this difficult time. The family remains hopeful and cherishes the happy memories they have with the boy.

The search for the boy has been extensive, with state and local crews searching both the water and the sky. However, there have been no major updates.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.

