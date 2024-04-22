Hundreds join Rochester River Run/Walk 5K on Sunday

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

Rochester, N.Y. – The Rochester River Run/Walk 5K took place on Sunday at Genesee Valley Park to raise funds to support patients waiting or recovering from organ transplant surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Hundreds of participants raced along the Genesee River, crossing through Genesee Valley Park and the University of Rochester campus.

UR Medicine’s Solid Organ Transplant program each year serves hundreds of heart, liver, pancreas, and kidney patients from across Western New York, the Southern Tier, and beyond. In addition to current transplant recipients, Strong provides ongoing care for patients who continue coming to Rochester for medical care related to their transplant.

All proceeds from the River Run go directly to benefit transplant patients and living donors, as they’re often in need of emergency financial assistance while they await or recover from surgery. More than $330,000 has been raised since the event’s inception in 2001.

