Hundreds of ATVs and dirt bikes ride through city streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hundreds of ATVs and dirt bikes ripped through city streets from Monroe Avenue to East Avenue on Sunday evening, including in front of the News10NBC station.

News10NBC has covered Rochester Police’s crackdown on ATVs and dirt bikes for quite some time. This summer, RPD seized almost 20 illegal vehicles in a single day, saying the vehicles pose a danger to the public. Despite that, ATVs and dirt bikes are still a sight on city streets.

Did you see these dirt bikes, ATVs, and other vehicles driving on your street this afternoon? This video is from East Avenue in front of the News10NBC station. We've reached out to RPD for more information. You can share video in the comments of this post. pic.twitter.com/pZSh1KqhYO — News10NBC (@news10nbc) September 29, 2024

A viewer sent in a video of a group of vehicles traveling down Monroe Avenue for over a minute. Some were disrupting traffic, riding in the wrong lane, and jumping onto the sidewalks.

Hundreds of ATVs and dirt bikes ripped through city streets yesterday. This video is from a viewer on Monroe Avenue. We have a response from RPD in this story. https://t.co/rEnefMqluz pic.twitter.com/LisRmC7MNq — News10NBC (@news10nbc) September 30, 2024

RPD responded after we reached out, saying “officers monitored the situation through the blue light cameras. However, officers were diverted to other calls for service throughout the city.” News10NBC is working to learn how police are addressing illegal street vehicles.

If you’re caught on an unregistered or unlicensed bike or ATV in Monroe County, it’s a $500 fine the first time and a $2,000 fine every time after that. If you don’t reclaim your off-road vehicle, it’s stripped for parts and then crushed. The bikes and ATVs don’t go up for auction because the city and county don’t want them purchased by the same owners for less than the fines.