Hundreds of cancer survivors honored at Innovative Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hundreds of cancer survivors packed Innovative Field for a night to honor them on Saturday.

A ceremony was held during the national anthem, and fireworks were set off after the Red Wings game. It was meant to be an opportunity to show support for those in our community living with cancer.

“People, when they’re diagnosed with cancer, they’re looking for hope. They’re looking for a light at the end of the tunnel. They’re looking to say, ‘Is there going to be a day where I feel good again?’ And I think having an event like this shows them that there are so many survivors out there who are living and thriving after cancer and that there is hope. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. They just have to find it and find a cure,” said Meghan Lowell, a two-time lymphoma survivor treated at Wilmot Cancer Institute, which put on the event.

Lowell had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at the game.

