Hundreds of fired prison guards granted grievance hearings to be reinstated

ALBANY, N.Y. — Hundreds of fired New York State prison guards are working to be reinstated.

About 600 former guards have been granted grievance hearings, the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed, after the state fired them to end the unsanctioned prison strikes.

Those former guards will have one-on-one meetings with corrections officials to make their case. The state says a “limited number of employees” have already been offered their jobs back.

The state fired over 2,000 guards in early March who didn’t return to their posts after three weeks on strike. Prison guards went on strike across the state to demand higher staffing levels, no mandated overtime over 16 hours, and increased measures to keep them safe, such as an end to the HALT Act.