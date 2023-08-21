Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spill after two trucks crash in Pavilion

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. – Two people were injured when a dump truck crashed into a tractor-trailer Monday afternoon.

It happened on South Street Road and Route 20 in Pavilion.

Fire crews say the dump truck was headed south on South Street Road when the driver missed a stop sign and hit the tractor-trailer, which was headed east on Route 20.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The dump truck driver has minor injuries.

Between 100 and 150 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled as a result of the crash, but it has been contained.

Department of Environmental Conservation crews are handling the fuel leak.

New York State Police are the crash.