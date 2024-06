ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There are hundreds of homes without power after storms moved through the area on Monday.

Viewers submitted photos of storm damage in their area.

Power companies report the number of homes in the following counties are without power.

RGE

LivCo 110

Monroe 300

Ontario 568

NYSEG

Yates 754

Ontario 183

Livingston 54

National Grid

Livingston 381