Hundreds of homes without power due to wind overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hundreds of people in the region, including about 700 households in Wyoming County, are waking up without power on Tuesday after strong winds overnight.

There are also outages in Monroe, Orleans, and Genesee counties. You can see the latest numbers for RG&E customers here, NYSEG customers here, and National Grid customers here.

Crews were out on State Route 31 in Sweden overnight to fix a utility pole that had fallen with wires that landed on a car and the road. No one was hurt.

At times during the high winds, more than 2,500 people had lost power but many people have had their power restored.