Hundreds of people danced all night to raise money for Camp Good Days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – More than 300 people danced the night away for the annual 24-hour “Teddy Dance For Love” this weekend. The event took place at St. John Fisher University. Over the years the dance has raised over $1 million for Camp Good Days and Special Times.

Dancers packed the Ralph C. Wilson Junior Athletic Center starting Friday night at 8 and danced to nearly 400 songs. The 41st annual dance is named after Teddi Mervis, who was the inspiration for many programs that have come out of Camp Good Days and Special Times for kids with terminal illnesses.

This year’s dance was dedicated to Tilahun “T” Belete Gushish, a young camper who lost his battle with cancer last year. Money raised by the event goes directly to the Teddi Project, which sends a group of children to camp, and a week-long trip to amusement parks in Florida. The trip is free to parents and families.

The Teddi Dance For Love reached its goal of raising $130,000 this year, thanks to generous donations from loyal supporters, such as Patricia Stevens.

“Well, I lost my family to cancer. Five family members. Sisters, and brothers. My mom she died of colon cancer. I have four brothers, and sisters, who lost their lives to cancer too. So, this is very special,” said Stevens.

Teddi 41 Chairwoman Allie Klonowski added, “We have this saying that we’re making this the best one yet. And, even though that doesn’t always come down to monetary donations, we do make it the best one yet. But, the more monetary donations we can get, the more kids we can help better their lives by sending them to camp and taking them on day trips.”

Click here for more information, and to donate to Camp Good Days and Special Times.