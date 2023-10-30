Hundreds of pounds of food and non-food items stolen from Foodlink

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was a long morning for Foodlink employees. They woke up to learn there had been a break-in overnight.

Officials say two people broke a window to get in, before stealing non-perishable goods. News10NBC’s Eriketa Cost is following the story.

Foodlink says a couple hundred pounds of items were stolen. Everything from diapers and paper towels, to non-perishable food.

In a photo from the security camera footage at Foodlink on Mount Read Boulevard, you can see a suspect in all black, wearing gloves, and pushing a bin with items.

Foodlink says two people broke in by smashing the window on a loading dock garage door. Then wiggled their way inside, before stealing and loading things out another door. Police arrived after the suspects had already left. No one is in custody.

Communications Director Mark Dwyer says the security system alerted them right away. He says the damage could’ve been worse, but it still is taking a toll.

“It’s very frustrating. We’re here. Everyone that works here is so dedicated to the mission,” says Dwyer. “When everyone shows up on a Monday morning ready to work, they don’t want to have to think about someone breaking into a facility and what comes in next after that. We have millions of pounds of food entrusted to us by the community, that they donate to Foodlink with the expectation that we are doing a service and making sure that we’re getting millions of pounds of food out to the community.”