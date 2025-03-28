Hundreds rally in Albany against firing of corrections officers

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ALBANY, N.Y. – Hundreds of people rallied at the State Capitol building in Albany on Thursday, saying many of the corrections officers who were fired to end the strikes at state prisons weren’t given due process.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said local law enforcement agencies will be able to hire some of those fired corrections officers once her emergency order expires on April 9. However, many counties have already defied that order, rehiring former officers without any state-mandated retraining.

“If you are truly in service of keeping the people who are trying to do their time and repay their debt to society safely, then you would listen to the people who are the experts when they tell you the people you say you care about are not safe,” said Joe Pinion, a former Republican U.S. Senate candidate.

Former corrections officers say one of their biggest concerns is that their health insurance was canceled even before they were fired, leaving them and their loved ones uninsured.

