Hundreds show support for Fairport coach whose family lost home to fire

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — It’s been a little over a week since a three-alarm fire took a Perinton family’s home.

The home belonged to the family of a junior varsity basketball coach in Fairport. The home was a total loss.

Hundreds of people have been showing their support for the family. In just one week, a GoFundMe for the coach’s family raised more than $70,000. The organizer says many people reached out, asking how they could help.

Three different fire departments responded that night. Fire crews said the family got out safely thanks to smoke alarms.

Several basketball coaches in the area have been banding together to help the family.

Coach Troy Prince with Hilton Central School District says he has known the basketball coach for years. The plan is to collect donations and gift cards throughout local schools.

News10NBC spoke with Coach Prince Tuesday evening. This report will be updated.