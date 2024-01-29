Hundreds take part in sold-out gun safety course

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – More than 900 people took part in a sold-out, low-cost gun safety course on Sunday at the Kodak Center.

The event, hosted by The Firing Pin and the Rochester African American Firearms Association, fulfills New York State’s classroom requirement for applying for a pistol permit. The cost was a $15 registration fee.

The owner of The Firing Pin, Brandon Lewis, said why he thinks events like this are important.

“We think it’s critical. There’s millions of guns out there in America. No matter what side you’re on around the gun debate, they’re out there so you should know how to be safe around them.”

People who want to apply for a permit still need 10 hours of hands-on, live-firing training. The cost of that class has been discounted to about $200 for participants of Sunday’s event.

