Hundreds turn out as Webster Fireman’s Carnival kicks off despite severe weather

Webster Fireman's Carnival goes on despite weather

WEBSTER, N.Y. — The severe weather didn’t stop the 2024 Webster Fireman’s Carnival on Wednesday night.

Despite the heavy downpours, hundreds of people came out to enjoy rides, food and have lots of fun on the first day of the carnival.

“We had our suspicions that it might not be in our favor, but we had our fingers crossed, and it cleared up for a minute,” said a family who traveled from Syracuse.

But down came the rain, making for wet rides.

“We just want to have fun and the rain can’t stop us — ’cause it’s still fun going on the rides even though it’s raining,” said one carnival-goer.

Josh and Vinny, who came to the carnival with their buddy Dillon, were caught climbing the rope ladder. They said it was a bit challenging because it was wet and slippery.

“It’s still fun — yeah — have a little fun, get wet,” they said.

Vendors like Manny knew the rain was coming and prepared with plenty of covers to protect the stuffed animals and other prizes.

“Nothing will get wet, nothing will get destroyed, only me — myself get wet but nobody else,” Manny said with a laugh.

Owen Morris set up the dunk tank at the carnival and says it’s a great way to have fun in the rain.

“Be prepared, that’s our motto, so we stick by it,” Morris said. “We have a bunch of towels — we have a bunch of things inside — we made sure everything here structure-wise was built to withstand the rain and the wind.”

Some young carnival-goers had one more thing to say: “We love the carnival.”

The fun continues at the Webster Fireman’s Carnival through Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m. each night. The firemen’s parade is Thursday night at 6:30 p.m., and Rescue 11 will be providing live music.

