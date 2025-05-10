Hundreds walk and run to support cancer survivors for Pink & Teal Challenge

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Hundreds came out to Monroe Community College on Saturday morning for a walk and run to support people impacted by breast or gynecologic cancers across the region.

The Breast Cancer Coalition hosted its 23rd annual Pink & Teal Challenge. The money raised from the 5K helps the Breast Cancer Coalition to ensure that its services are free.

Runners came out in pink and teal attire. The run also pays tribute to those fighting cancer and those who have died. It’s the Breast Cancer Coalition’s biggest annual event. News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry, a four-time cancer survivor, emceed the event.