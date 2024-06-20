Hundreds without power in Ontario County following late night storms

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — Hundreds of people are without power in Ontario County. It’s unclear yet is the outages are due to the lightening and heavy rain that hit Ontario County on Wednesday night.

The rain caused the water to rise in the creek at Onanda Park in Canandaigua and flooded streets off West Lake Road around 10 p.m.

RG&E is reporting 1,023 people in Ontario County without power as of 5 a.m. Over 800 of those are in Farmington but there are also dozens in Canandaigua and Manchester. You can see the latest updates on the outages here.