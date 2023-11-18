Hunter shot in the woods in Wayne County, police investigating

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wayne County Police Department is investigating after a hunter was shot in the woods Saturday morning.

Police say at 7 a.m. they responded to Cotton Road near Route 89 in the Town of Savannah.

Officials say the investigation is being conducted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office along with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Police and New York State Police.

News10NBC is continuing to follow this story and will provide updates as they become available.