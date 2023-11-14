Hyundai will install anti-theft software in Rochester on Friday and Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hyundai owners can get an upgrade to their car’s anti-theft software on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 at a free event near Innovative Field in downtown Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department and Hyundai are hosting the event to combat a rise in car thefts. In the city alone, there have been more than 3,500 car thefts so far this year, which more than three times last year’s total, according to the RPD Open Data Portal.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Lot D across from Innovative Field at

131 Verona Street. It’s part of Hyundai’s nationwide push to upgrade anti-theft technology in some of its car models with insufficient theft protection.

Technicians will be at the event to complete the software upgrade which should take less than 30 minutes. No registration is required and there will be a customer lounge. Here are models that qualify for a software upgrade. You can learn more from Hyundai’s website:

Local leaders have raised alarms about an increase in thefts for Kia and Hyundai models because of how-to videos circulating on social media such as TikTok. Leaders also say the two automakers failed to add proper anti-theft technology to many of its models, making the cars easy to hotwire with a USB cable.

When Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Rochester in September, she said the state is sending letters to 440,000 who own certain models of Kias and Hyundais, telling them to get an anti-theft upgrade. In addition, she announced that local police agencies will get $5 million to buy new mapping, drone, and data services to continue to ramp up enforcement in the areas that have been hardest hit with car thefts.