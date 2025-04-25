‘I can’t do it’: Pittsford grandmother may miss grandson’s graduation due to Real ID roadblocks

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The deadline for Real ID applications is less than two weeks away and married women who changed their last name are facing more document problems.

Patricia Gallippo Mammano of Pittsford is supposed to fly out of the Rochester airport in early May for her grandson’s college graduation down south. But she’s worried she won’t be allowed on the plane due to difficulties getting her Real ID.

“We’ve lived here for 50 years. My phone number has not been changed for 50 years,” Patricia said.

Despite this, Patricia can’t get anyone to believe she is who she says she is. She was born in Michigan and every birth certificate she brought to the DMV to get a Real ID was denied, even the one from the hospital.

“Even with the footprints on the back,” Patricia said. “But this was not good enough.”

The Real ID federal rules say it has to be a birth certificate issued by “a state or local government.” The federal Real ID rules make married women jump through more hoops to prove their identity. The biggest issue is the marriage license to prove their name change.

Noelle Burley, the Ogden Town Clerk, showed News10NBC their marriage license books. They got a call today from someone out of state.

“It’s been a little frustrating because a lot of times you feel bad because they can’t always remember where they got their license from,” Noelle said.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “Are you seeing an increase?”

Noelle Burley: “Oh definitely. Definitely.”

Since January 1, they’ve taken 100 calls and processed 41 licenses, double what they usually do.

Patricia’s husband died about 10 years ago. She did find her marriage license from 1975 in the Pittsford Town Clerk’s Office, but she’s waiting on the official birth certificate from Michigan. Without a Real ID by May 7, she can’t fly.

“I’m getting to the point of resigning myself to the fact that neither my husband nor I will be able to do that because of all the road blocks that were put in front of us,” Patricia said. “So I can’t do it. I’m sorry.”

Lawmakers in Kentucky just sent a letter to Homeland Security asking to push back the May 7 start of Real IDs.

News10NBC asked every town and city clerk in Monroe County how many marriage license applications they’ve received and processed since January 1. We heard back from 15 clerks, including the city. The total is 1,837.

Noelle’s office is also setting records for passport applications.

“Doing a passport is almost a little bit easier,” she said. “In order to get a passport you need to provide a birth certificate which has both parents’ names and raised seal and then a drivers license.”

Berkeley Brean: “Are you getting more passport applications and renewals?”

Noelle Burly: “We are. Our renewals and passports are really a lot higher in this first quarter of the year.”

News10NBC checked with nearly all the town and county offices that do passport applications including Brighton, Clarkson, Hamlin, Irondequoit and the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Since January 1 they’ve done more than 1,600 passports.

