‘I didn’t deserve this’: Man speaks out after he says his neighbor broke into his home and assaulted him in Waterloo

WATERLOO, N.Y. – A Waterloo man is facing a long recovery after police say he was beaten by his neighbor Tuesday morning.

Police say that Randy Davis Jr. forced his way into Steven Lindon’s home, who is his former nephew, and assaulted him before stealing his guns.

Lindon said when he opened the door, Davis shoved him to the ground, took his wallet and beat him when he gave him the wrong code to his gun safe. This led to an hours-long standoff between Davis and State Police.

New surveillance video captured the end of the standoff between police and Davis on Tuesday morning. The confrontation left Lindon’s home with shot-out windows, broken furniture and a chemical smell similar to tear gas.

Lindon managed to escape to a hospital before the standoff began. Doctors discovered he had a brain bleed, and his nose was broken in two places. Lindon also mentioned that his ribs and arms were sore from the assault and that Davis shot at him but missed by inches.

“I ran out in socks and a T-shirt,” Lindon said. “I ran behind another trailer and hid because I knew he was armed and wacked. Just totally out of his mind.”

Despite the damage to his home, Lindon is grateful to be alive.

Lindon, who is on a fixed income, cannot afford the repairs to his home. However, the community is stepping up to help. Damien Williams-Hennigan, owner of B&L Home Improvements, offered to do all the work on Lindon’s home for free.

“He’s been a big help,” Lindon said.

Lindon’s daughter said her father “has the biggest heart in the world and would help anyone.”

Lindon said he normally doesn’t take charity, Hennigan will help him clean his place as it is a mess and the GoFundMe started for him will be used to pay for supplies.

There is no timeline for when Lindon will return to his home, but other local businesses are offering him free housing and meals.

Davis faces several charges from Seneca County and state police, including attempted aggravated assault on an officer, assault and burglary.

