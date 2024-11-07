‘I don’t know how to feel’: Mixed reactions from voters after Trump’s historic presidential comeback

Voters say how they feel after Trump victory

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a hotly contested race, Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th president of the United States, marking a political comeback story for the ages that many didn’t expect to see.

News10NBC’s Antonina Tortorello spoke with local residents to get their thoughts on another four years of Trump in the White House.

“I don’t know how to feel. Yeah, I feel conflicted a little bit. But I guess we’ll just see what happens, really, I don’t, yeah, I don’t know,” said Caleb Henion.

Mustafa Aminalha expressed his disappointment with the outcome. “I obviously don’t feel good about what the outcome that, like, came about. We’ll see how this term goes. I’m hoping for a better term, but definitely my vote was for Kamala (Harris), and I was hoping to — what I was really leaning towards was human rights. And, that’s something she stood for. So I was really hoping to see that,” he said.

Others, however, are excited for what the future holds under a second Trump term.

“I think, you know, Trump was worth it. I know he’s going to accomplish a lot of good things. He would have accomplished it before, but they took him out. I just hope that the charges that they were trying to put on him don’t come up, because if he leaves, we’re in trouble,” said Rufus Coats.

Steve Dondorfer expressed his support for the outcome, citing his pro-life stance. “I like the outcome of it because Kamala Harris, she was for abortion and all that. And it goes against the Bible … I go against abortion because I’m pro-life,” he said.

This marks only the second time in U.S. history that a president has been elected to serve a second non-consecutive term, with Grover Cleveland being the only other person to do so.

