Rochester Housing Authority: Residents of Hudson Ridge and Danforth Towers are not being evicted

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – About 50 senior and disabled residents of Hudson Ridge and Danforth Towers fear they will soon be homeless after the Enriched Housing Program that helps care for them announced it’s shutting down. However, city officials say the residents do not have to move and any attempt to evict them with just a week’s notice is completely illegal.

The Enriched Housing Program was run by a nonprofit called Family Service of Rochester, hired by the New York State Department of Health. Family Service of Rochester was supposed to take residents’ Social Security and disability checks to pay their rent, utilities, and provide other supportive services. Rent was supposed to be paid to the Rochester Housing Authority.

But the RHA says Family Service is $400,000 behind on rent. Last week, Family Service said the program was closing, and about 50 senior and disabled residents had to get permission from a medical provider to stay, or they had to get out.

City Council member Michael Patterson, who represents those tenants, was fired up.

“And so I told all of my tenants, don’t go anywhere unless you want to go,” Patterson said. “There were staff – I don’t know if they were DOH or whatever, they were literally surrounding little old ladies and telling them you have to leave. And we had to rescue a little old lady from these people, and we told he,r ‘No ma’am. You don’t have to go anywhere. Until there’s an eviction order, you don’t have to go anywhere. You don’t have to talk to these people. You don’t have to do anything.”

News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean spoke to Ruth Toland-Huff, who has lived in the towers for 12 years. When she spoke to Berkeley, she was still worried about getting kicked out by tomorrow.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “Are you worried that you’re going to have to move somewhere else?”

Ruth Toland-Huff: “Yes, definitely worried. I don’t want to go anywhere. I was going to make this, hopefully, my last place to live.”

Berkeley Brean: “You paid your rent on time all the time, is that right?”

Ruth Toland-Huff: “Yes, sir, every month.”

Berkeley Brean: “What has this whole situation done to you emotionally?”

Ruth Toland-Huff: “Well, I’m pretty upset, and it usually takes me a while to get that way. But I thought everything was secure here. We all did. None of us knew what was going on. Maybe the people in power knew, but we didn’t. No inkling at all.”

Berkeley Brean: “And now you’re left holding the bag.”

Ruth Toland-Huff: “Exactly, for what they did. Not for anything we did.”

Ruth showed News10NBC a letter she and every other tenant like her received from Family Service Communities last week. It warned that the program ends this Saturday and provided a list of low-income housing they can move to.

The Rochester Housing Authority wants to deliver the message loud and clear – they are not evicting these residents, and they do not have to leave.

The New York State Department of Health responded with the following statement:

“In our role as regulator, holding operators accountable for the quality of care they provide remains a top priority for the New York State Department of Health. Our primary concern is the health and well-being of the impacted residents at these two Enriched Housing Programs.

Recent surveys of the Hudson Ridge and Danforth Towers Enriched Housing Programs identified violations that posed immediate risks to resident health and safety. As a result of these findings and because the operator agreed it lacked the resources to correct the identified violations, the operator initiated an expeditious emergency closure of the Enriched Housing Programs and the transfer of residents to appropriate placements that could serve their needs.

This action in no way impedes the residents’ right to transition to the setting of their choice. Department of Health staff have been and will continue to be onsite at both facilities throughout the closure process to ensure safe and appropriate transfers and that residents receive appropriate care during the transition. Residents have and will continue to have the right to choose their homes.

We cannot comment on the financial status of Family Services of Rochester.”

Background

The Department is obligated to take measures if a regulated facility is not able to provide safe and necessary services to residents.

The operator agreed to enter into a Stipulation and Order that would require the closure of these programs. The Stipulation and Order acknowledges that additional time may be necessary to accommodate safe placements for all residents.

The Department has not required non-disclosure agreements and cannot comment on comments alleged below.

Aside from the recent surveys of the Hudson Ridge and Danforth Towers Enriched Housing Programs that identified violations that posed immediate risks to resident health and safety, the facilities’ histories are available online by clicking here and here.”

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI