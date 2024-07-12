‘I feel safe’: Concert-goers share their thoughts on security at Rochester’s ‘Party in the Park’ series

Heightened security helps some Party in the Park concert-goers feel safe at MLK Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hundreds of music lovers made their way to MLK Park in downtown Rochester to kick off this year’s “Party in the Park” series on Thursday night.

It’s all happening as Rochester Police say there will be extra security this year after a recent mass shooting in the area as well as fights after dark.

“I’m out here with some friends and just enjoying some live music and enjoying some time with my best friend,” said Patrick DeFranco, who attended the event with his dog, Nigel.

When it comes to safety, DeFranco and his four-legged friend leave nothing to chance. Nigel was spotted in DeFranco’s messenger bag wearing noise-cancelling earmuffs.

“He is prepared! He is always prepared. He is generally more prepared than I am,” DeFranco said.

As one of the first to make it through the gate at Party in the Park, DeFranco says he’s glad they are taking security seriously.

“They were very professional, very polite, friendly. Yeah, no hassles at all. I feel safe,” he said.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith hopes every fan walks away with that same feeling after going to the city’s concert series.

“There is a substantial police detail there as there always is for these city-sanctioned events. And city security will be around as well. So hopefully everyone can come out and have a good time,” Chief Smith said.

Smith says that because Party in the Park” is a City of Rochester event, officials are able to extend MLK Park’s closing time to approximately 11 p.m. on concert nights.

“When the event itself is over then people will be asked or directed to leave the park and we’ll clear it out and keep the park clear for the remainder of the night. It just depends on how long the acts perform,” he said.

Lance Russo says he didn’t think twice before making the drive to Party in the Park again this year.

“We live on Fair Haven, which is about 60 miles out, 45 miles. I feel very safe in Rochester,” Russo said.

It’s a feeling shared by DeFranco, even after hearing about overnight violence at the park.

“I did hear about a shooting that wasn’t too long ago. But what was it? 2 a.m.? I’m guessing it’s not someone who is coming to one of these shows that was involved,” DeFranco said.

Even though everyone News10NBC spoke with said they feel safe, it’s only because they feel security is being taken seriously.

The Record Company and North Mississippi Allstars played Thursday night. Local favorite The Seven Wonders and ZBTB (Zac Brown Tribute Band) will take the stage on July 18.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.