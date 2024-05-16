‘I hope people feel good’: Danielle Ponder visits School No. 12 before headlining Lilac Festival

Danielle Ponder performs at School No. 12 ahead of Lilac Festival show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students at School No. 12 were treated to a special performance Wednesday when singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder returned to her former school to sing a few songs. Ponder, a Rochester native, expressed excitement about her upcoming role as a headliner Thursday at Rochester’s Lilac Festival.

“It really has me kind of anxious, but a good anxious. Like I’m just ready to perform. I hope people feel good when they’re at the show,” Ponder shared. “I hope they get to dance, I hope they get to cry. I just want to give my community everything I can because honestly, I would not be here without Rochester.”

The performance at the Lilac Festival is set to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday. News10NBC will be live from the fest for her performance.

