‘I knew I had to do something’: Local man travels to Israel to provide aid during war

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Marc Ouzer, who works part-time for the Rochester Police Department, has spent three weeks in southern Israel as the war plays out.

Ouzer says when the initial attack on October 7, 2023, happened, he knew he had to do something. He initially thought about writing a check, but he says he’s always encouraged people to “do things,” and not just “say things,” so he decided to step in to help with the people of Israel, while their citizens were out fighting.

“I spent time doing logistics, like keeping track of soldier’s uniforms also cleaning up damage, and collecting medical supplies for those in need,” Ouzer said.

Ouzer says nearly every night, he heard the sounds of battle.

