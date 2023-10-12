‘I know their pain’: Victim’s parent responds after suspect charged with an earlier murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One man is charged with two murders — and in both cases, Rochester Police say the victims were no the intended target.

Navier Stewart is accused of killing Shanye Mootry and Jevonte Huff.

News10NBC spoke to Shanye’s heartbroken parents back in May when she was first killed. On Wednesday night, we sat down with Jevonte Huff’s mom, Regina McFadden.

In her cozy living room filled with pictures of her family, McFadden held tightly to a stuffed animal given to her by Jevonte’s girlfriend.

When she squeezes the hand of the stuffed teddy bear, the sounds of Jevonte’s infectious laugh is heard.

She explained she keeps this close to her heart.

She learned Wednesday the man charged with her son’s murder in August is accused of killing a woman three months earlier. Shayne Mootry was shot and killed in May in the parking lot of the Anthony Jordan Health Center on Holland Avenue.

It turns out Regina was a childhood friend of Shanye’s dad.

“I went to school with a guy I believe is named that. I didn’t know his kids, unfortunately, I just knew him. WOW! I know the pain I’m feeling so I can imagine the pain that they are feeling because it happened to them first,” McFadden said.

The suspect, Navier Stewart, has been in jail since August. On Wednesday an indictment was unsealed, charging the 18-year-old with killing Shanye.

“I feel like it wasn’t fair! It was senseless, It wasn’t called for,” Grace Harris, Shayne’s mom, said.

Police say Shayne was caught in the crossfire.

“Everything dictates she had nothing to do with whatever altercation these two individuals were shooting at each other,” Captain Frank Umbrino with the Rochester Police Department said.

Over the past several months homicide investigators have been working on this case and identified Stewart as the suspect in Shanye’s murder

“I was dumbfounded! I couldn’t believe that now somebody else from the same person. You took the kids’ life away. Their daughters’ life away,” McFaden said.

Jevonte was also not the intended target. Rochester Police says he was trying to break up a fight in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station on Dewey Avenue on August 26.

Stewart has been in jail since that day. He was arrested after a police chase following another drive-by shooting on Hudson Avenue the same day.

“It’s no justice because somebody is arrested, because we still don’t have a child,” McFadden said.

She shared part of the last message from Jevonte with us. It’s what helps her cope: “I know ma I got you for forever I promise you that regardless of what we’ve been through I love you more!”

Stewart will remain in custody and is due back in Monroe County Court on Dec. 15.