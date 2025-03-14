‘I know what Kelvin Vickers is capable of’: Monroe County DA reacts to cop killer attacking a CO

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC found new information regarding the prison attack by Kelvin Vickers, a convicted Rochester cop killer. Vickers was previously charged with possessing a weapon, a shiv, while incarcerated in Monroe County Jail.

Now serving time at Attica Correctional Facility, Vickers recently attacked a corrections officer near Albany. The attack was caught on video on January 6. Take a look:

Monroe County DA reacts

News10NBC broke this story first on Thursday. Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean took the video to Monroe County’s District Attorney, Sandra Doorley, on Friday. She told Berk she wasn’t surprised.

“The overall arching thought was thank God that corrections officer was not killed. I know what Kelvin Vickers is capable of,” she said.

The video shows Vickers being patted down before his recreation time when he suddenly turns and attacks the guard. The officer, Corey Clark, had cuts to his face, ears, and neck, reportedly from a weapon Vickers wielded.

Photos of Clark’s injuries:

Doorley recalled Vickers’ past crimes, including the murder of a Rochester police officer and an assault on another officer outside Boston.

She noted, “At one point he was charged with having a prison shank.” Vickers had fashioned the weapon from a piece of plastic while awaiting trial for the murder of Officer Mazurkeiwicz.

Vickers’ life sentence without parole for murder also includes the charge for possessing the prison weapon.

The attack happened weeks before prison guards across the state went on strike. Officer safety was the main issue of the strike. The main problem? The guards told us it stems from a law covering solitary confinement.

Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke broke down how the HALT Act is implemented in state prisons, the concerns of corrections officers and their union, and why supporters of the law say it’s important.

Background on Kelvin Vickers

Kelvin Vickers is a notorious killer in Rochester, with a long rap sheet that starts when he was just 12-years-old.

Vickers was hired to come to Rochester as a hitman during a drug war between rival dealers in the summer of 2022. On July 20, he killed Ricky Collinge and Myjel Rand. Two days later, he gunned down RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkeiwicz and seriously wounded his partner Sino Seng.

During Seng’s testimony, he called the shooting a “barrage of bullets.” The two officers were undercover investigating the drug violence.

Vickers was convicted in October 2023 on all charges, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

As a teen, he spent time in prison in Massachusetts. Throughout his entire adult life, Vickers has only spent 58 days out of prison.

How News10NBC broke this story

To break a story like this one, News10NBC had to make sure we had all the information we needed. It was a newsroom-wide effort.

We first heard about the attack on social media. Within hours, our producers found the video and tracked down the prison where it happened. Then, we tracked down the prison Vickers was being held at. Then we found the prison guard who was attacked.

Berkeley contacted the DA in Greene County, where Coxsackie Correctional Facility is, who confirmed the inmate in the video was in fact Kelvin Vickers. Once we had confirmation, Berkeley interviewed the corrections officer on Zoom.

Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke secured an interview with the widow of Officer Mazurkeiwicz, Lynn. Our Marsha Augustin spoke with her Thursday night along with RPD Chief David Smith.

