“I love a festival like this”: 127th Annual Lilac Fest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 127th annual Lilac Festival kicked off at Highland Park, bringing 10 days of fun, food, and music to Rochester.

The festival is expected to draw more than half a million visitors over the next 10 days. Headliners include Sir Woman and Katie Pruitt, with more than 80 bands set to perform.

“We’re playing a lot of new songs. I’ve got two records out right now. One is called expectations. One’s called mantras, and now I’m kind of prepping to record a new record. So we’re trying out a bunch of new tunes and yeah, we’re having a blast,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt, familiar with the festival scene, said, “I love a festival like this where it’s like, kind of a neighborhood hang, like it’s all the locals. I’m really excited. It’s going to be fun.”

Pruitt will headline the festival Saturday, May 10.

Festival attendees expressed their enjoyment of the event. “Just the food, the festivities and it’s also something locally for everyone. Right?” Adam Harris said.

Jahzir Barbeemack, a newcomer from Queens, New York, shared his enthusiasm. “This is my first time. I’m a newcomer in Rochester. I live in Queens, New York so this is really a wonderful experience of coming here,” Barbeemack said.

Lydia Ferrari, a Rochester local, expressed her anticipation. “I’m from Rochester, so it’s always a fun event I look forward to. I’m looking forward to eating a lot of the good food,” Ferrari said.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello reflected on the festival’s significance. “This is really how we know it’s springtime in Rochester when we get to a lilac festival,” Bello said. “In my 45 years here, I don’t think I have missed a single one.”

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.