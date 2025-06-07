‘I miss my neighbors’: Community mourns Irondequoit family as second murder suspect is caught in Punta Cana

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Neighbors in Irondequoit expressed relief after the arrest of a second suspect in the Dominican Republic. U.S. Marshals arrested Luis Soriano at a hotel in Punta Cana, bringing closure to a community shaken by a quadruple murder last August.

“I am happy that it did happen and I am sure I am speaking for the whole neighborhood,” Desi Settles said. The victims were Fraime Ubaldo, Marangely Moreno-Santiago, and their two children, 4-year-old Evangeline and 2-year-old Sebastian.

Police had been searching for Soriano for months. He was arrested at a hotel in Punta Cana where he was working.

Marsha Augustin: “Could you believe it?”

Desi Settle: “No I really couldn’t– I’m like Wow WOW! Everyone was wondering what was going on with this case. But you know when the time came and he got caught and that’s when we found out that it was basically over.”

Settle described the family as “very nice friendly young people” and remembered them fondly. She treasures a Mother’s Day gift from Evangeline, a hand-painted butterfly and a box of candy.

“This is my butterfly she hand painted for me with a box of candy,” Settle said. “I was right outside there, doing my grass and she handed it to me.”

Settle remains in disbelief over the tragedy.

“If you look out over across the street you see the big posters of them like I’m looking at them everyday. It’s just still unbelievable. I just miss my neighbors. I miss my neighbors,” she said.

News10NBC reached out to U.S. Marshals for details on Soriano’s extradition but they could not provide that information at this time.

*AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI*