‘I miss my son so much’: Family and friends gather to honor missing Rochester man for his birthday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The mother of 27-year-old Tommy Williams, who disappeared just over two years ago, held an event on Sunday to raise awareness about his disappearance.

Family and friends gathered at Cobbs Hill Park to celebrate Tommy’s 29th birthday, which is just two days away. It was an emotional gathering for everyone who was there to support Tommy’s mom, Joyce.

“Say Daddy can you please come back? Please come, Dad, Dad,” one young child said while releasing balloons into the air and praying for Tommy to come home.

“I miss my son so much. I wish I could fly like the balloons up to him,” Joyce Williams said.

Coming together with family and friends two days before Tommy’s 29th birthday is just what his mother Joyce says he would have wanted.

“He was so happy-go-lucky. You never seen him without a smile. He might not have a quarter sometimes,” Williams said.

Tommy Williams disappeared on February 2, 2022. Joyce says she never imagined that it would be the last day she would see her son.

“He told me, Mom give me a kiss and a hug. I love you. And you never know, I might go missing,” Williams recounted.

As News10NBC has reported, Rochester Police say Tommy was last seen on Rochester’s east side wearing a red and blue Nike sweatshirt and orange hat.

Jenny, who did not want her last name used on air, is with WNY Missing and Unidentified Persons. She is one of the many people at the BBQ and vigil who has been helping Joyce ever since Tommy’s disappearance.

“Whenever we get a missing persons notification or anything like that then we tend to try and get boots on the ground as soon as possible to get a search party going, community search efforts. Relentlessly,” Jenny said.

It’s a search that Joyce says she’ll continue for as long as it takes to bring her son home.

“I’m praying for someone to please, find it in their heart and say something. You never know, it could be your loved one,” Williams pleaded.

Joyce urges anyone with any information about what may have happened to Tommy, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to call Rochester Police or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.