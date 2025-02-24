‘I never thought that was going to be the last time I could hug him’: Parents of Gates Chili graduate and Virginia Beach police officer Cameron Girvin mourn his death in the line of duty

Rochester, N.Y. — The community is mourning the loss of police officer Cameron Girvin, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop for expired plates.

The 25-year-old Gates Chili graduate leaves behind a wife, Jessica, and an unborn daughter, Paisley Rae, due in August.

News10NBC spoke with Cameron’s parents, Arthur and Barbara Girvin, about their son’s death and how they will remember him.

Barbara Girvin shared her heartbreak, saying, “We usually go down every other month to see them, and I never thought when I saw him in January that that was going to be the last time I could hug him.”

Arthur Girvin expressed his shock upon hearing the news. “My daughter called us said he got shot….I thought she lost the baby. She said he got shot.”

Cameron’s death has brought an outpouring of support from the community. Arthur Girvin noted, “I’ve been getting text messages and everything else from people I used to work with in the fire department, the bus garage, Gates-Chili.”

Barbara Girvin added, “His teachers have reached out that he had in elementary school. His classmates and, the principal that he had in Paul Road school. Teachers from high school. I mean, it’s just a warm feeling to know that there’s so much love out there.”

The Girvin family says Cameron’s funeral will be held in Virginia.

