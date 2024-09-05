‘I should not be burying my 25-year-old child’; Mom of Maplewood Park mass shooting victim pleads with public

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The mother of Tyasia Manning, one of the two women killed in a mass shooting at Maplewood Park nearly six weeks ago, is breaking her silence. She is calling on the public to come forward with information and help get justice for her daughter.

“I should not be burying my 25-year-old child who didn’t do anything,” said Laquita Roundheart, Tyasia’s mother. “She’s not in the streets. She’s not in no gangs. She does not get into drama with females. She is out here helping to educate young women.”

When Tyasia told her mom she was going to a barbecue at Maplewood Park with her family on July 28, Laquita thought nothing of it. Hours later, Tyasia would be dead, one of two women killed during the get-together. No arrests have been made.

“I’m going to need you to come forth say something. People don’t need to be ashamed. It was a thousand people out there. Y’all need to speak up,” Laquita said.

Laquita was getting a tattoo in memory of her daughter when News10NBC caught up with her. She says it’s a symbol of hope, beauty, inspiration, and love — everything Tyasia, who worked with young people, was known for.

“She was such a peace-making person. She was artistic, very talented, very good with the kids at Carter Street and Franklin,” Laquita said.

Now, she’s trying to get justice and praying no other family goes through her pain.

“I need people to join forces for all this gun violence. We look at it today and y’all bury Phi (Phylicia Council) y’all bury Ty (Tyasia Manning). Y’all think this is just going to go away. It’s just not going to go away,” Laquita said.

Tyasia’s mom is standing with Phylicia Council’s father, Alex Reese Council. As police work to find the shooters involved, he started raising money for a reward for anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest.

“Because that’s the only way this is gonna stop. Those cowards, those killers, they need to be caught. Because they did a crime,” Alex Reese Council said. “They committed a murder and justice needs to be brought to them for it.”

Currently, a GoFundMe has raised about $2,500 and the hope is to raise $10,000 for the reward. You can remain anonymous. Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.

