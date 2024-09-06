‘I still cannot believe it’; Loved ones remember four people killed in Irondequoit at vigil

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Friends and family gathered in mourning on Thursday night at a vigil honoring the victims in the Irondequoit quadruple murder.

The vigil took place nearly a week after police discovered the bodies of two parents and their children in the basement of a home on Knapp Avenue that caught fire.

“We hope and pray that there’s an end solution to this,” said Chaplin Ed Diaz. He helped to lead the vigil for Fraime Ubaldo, Marangely Moreno-Santiago, and their children Evangeline and Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno.

“Hopefully an individual or individuals are found. We pray not just for the judgment through the courts, as is may be said. But you know what? We can only pray and forgive and ask for wisdom why this is happening and just restitution for the family,” Diaz said.

One neighbor, preferring to go unnamed, was also there. She describes the shock of when she found out.

“We were out of town and we heard the news all the way in South Carolina. I could not believe it,” the neighbor said. “It was just heartbreaking. I still cannot believe it. As a matter of fact, I spoke to her shortly before we went out of town and asked her to retrieve my packages for me. You know, if anything came in and we just talked and the kids came to the door and we waved hi to each other, and I left and came back to this. It’s totally just heartbreaking.”

She says it’s heartwarming seeing so many people turn up not only at the vigil, but remembering the family all throughout the week.

“They were really loved by a lot of people. And since we’ve been back in town, I mean, I’ve seen cars up and down or people bring in balloons and flowers and candles ever since Tuesday. So they were loved by a lot of people,” the neighbor said.

On Mother’s Day, 4-year-old Evangeline gave her a card which she holds close to her heart.

“This is in my hand is a butterfly. That little four year old made for me. She gave it to me on Mother’s Day with a box of candy. And I’ll keep this forever. I’ll hold on to it forever,” the neighbor said. “It’s sad I’m not going to see them anymore, but I’ll always have this. And the little four-year-old.”

Police are still investigating the homicide, and News10NBC will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.

