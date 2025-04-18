‘I thought my son was dead’: Parents of 12-year-old boy in coma speak out after hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester family is facing a traumatic ordeal after a hit-and-run crash left their 12-year-old son, Elijah, in a coma.

The incident occurred early on Avenue D and Baumann Street, leaving Elijah with severe injuries.

“There was a lot of things that played in my mind, I thought I was holding my son and I thought he was really dead,” Elijah’s father, Brian, said.

Brian recounted the moments after the crash, expressing disbelief at the driver’s reaction.

“When he got out of the car, I thought he was coming over to check on my son and make sure everything was okay,” Brian said.

Instead, the driver confronted him, then returned to the car and drove off.

Brian had a message for the driver, urging them to come forward.

“If you are in the right or in the wrong, it’s a child you hit. Dude, turn yourself in man cause it’s a game that you are going to be playing hiding and everything, it’s not right,” he said.

Elijah is currently hospitalized with multiple fractures, including one on the front of his brain, and a chipped hip.

Doctors warned that these injuries might affect his personality and behavior.

“He has several IVs in different places—he has 10 bags hanging out the IV lines, it’s sad,” Elijah’s mom, Rasheema, said.

Brian shared that he works long hours, and with Elijah on spring break, he wanted to spend quality time with him.

“I know it’s Rochester and all that and I know he really doesn’t get out of the house. I want to give him that time to spend with me and get out of the house sometimes,” Brian said.

Rasheema mentioned that Elijah might have lost control of his bike while turning a corner and Brian adding the driver was speeding.

Despite the circumstances, the family remains focused on Elijah’s recovery and emphasizes the importance of attentive driving.

“Please just pay more attention to what you guys are doing, me myself included. If it’s an accident—hey, stuff happens sometimes, especially if it’s not your fault. I just wish people would hold accountability on themselves,” Brian said.

Elijah’s family is holding onto hope for his recovery and are asking for prayers.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI