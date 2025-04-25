‘I try to avoid Lake Avenue on purpose’: Rochester’s 7-mile stretch crowned New York’s deadliest road

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

OCHESTER, N.Y. — Lake Avenue has been deemed New York’s most dangerous road, according to a recent analysis of National Highway Transportation Safety Administration crash data.

Over the past five years, 10 people have died from crashes on this nearly 7-mile stretch of road.

“I’m not surprised, I try to avoid Lake Avenue on purpose,” Asia Davis said.



Residents and workers in the area have shared their concerns about the frequent accidents on Lake Avenue. Davis mentioned a motorcycle accident and expressed uncertainty about potential solutions.



“The swerving in and out of lanes, how fast people drive. It’s not the best road to travel down. I feel like everybody is in a hurry on Lake Ave,” Davis said. Lindsay Lawyer also commented on the dangerous conditions.



“There was motorcycles that collided with a car–that was further down but I mean it’s the whole street–it’s dangerous,” Lindsay Lawyer said.



A recent incident involved a stolen car speeding into a gas pump, hitting another car, and crashing into a gate. The analysis by a Denver law firm examined the number of deaths per mile, highlighting Lake Avenue’s high fatality rate due to its short length and number of deadly crashes.



“I saw somebody fully driving on the wrong side of the road, pretty fast. They were going faster than me and I was on the right side of the street. That was pretty scary,” Lawler said.



Ben Johnson expressed surprise at Lake Avenue’s ranking as the most dangerous road in New York.



“I am shocked to find that this from hearing what you said it’s the more precarious streets in all of New York State,” Johnson said.



Despite its ranking in New York, Lake Avenue did not make the top 10 list for the most dangerous roads in the country. Pennsylvania State Route 611 took the number one spot. AI assisted with the formatting of this story.



Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.