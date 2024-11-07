‘I want to express a message of unity’: Livingston County will have a new DA after 12 years

Livingston County will have new DA after 12 years

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — One of the few upsets in Tuesday’s local elections was in Livingston County.

Longtime county District Attorney Greg McCaffery lost his re-election bid to Ashley Williams, a former assistant district attorney. McCaffery had been the DA for 12 years.

Williams won the county with over 15,000 voters, and 52 percent of the vote.

News10NBC’s Tom Kowalski spoke with Williams about what she will do differently going forward.

“You know, I have a lot of respect for him, and I worked for him. But moving forward, we have two different visions of Livingston County moving forward, and to build upon, as I talked about before — some of the deficiencies that I saw, in making Livingston County as safe as it can be,” Williams said.

Williams has been critical of her former boss. On social media, she’s blasted him for failing to stand up to bail reform measures and not wanting to push back against quote “his Democrat NYC and Albany political bosses.” Williams says she plans to work more with law enforcement.

“I believe firmly that, whenever there’s criminal justice involvement, I get a case that the prosecution does one side of the job, and the law enforcement agency does the other. And when there’s a break in that continuum, that really compromises public safety. So for me, I wanted to ensure that my messaging moving forward is that law enforcement will be an integral part of our partnership, in terms of ensuring that there’s communication and effective prosecution,” Williams said.

News10NBC reached out to McCaffery, who declined to comment — but Livingston County Democratic Party Chair Judith Hunter said in a statement that “Ms. Williams’ campaign, while successful, lacked integrity. Hopefully her term in office will be an improvement.”

“I want to express a message of unity. I am the district attorney elect. I want to be the prosecutor for all and for everyone and ensure that everyone feels that it’s not bipartisan and there’s no separation, that we are one community. And I will preside and protect all, and work with everyone accordingly,” Williams said.