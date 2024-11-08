‘I was running a few minutes late’: Good Samaritan says twist of fate put him first on scene of bus crash that injured 28

CHILI, N.Y. — A flight paramedic for Mercy West who was first on the scene of the bus crash in Chili on Thursday morning that injured 28 people is speaking about his experience.

Salomon Valdez was behind the Flix Bus on I-490 on his way to work when it flipped at around 7 a.m. Thursday.

“Saw a bunch of dust, brake lights, and I kind of got through and saw the bus on its side and several people climbing out. So I pulled over real quick. I have a jump bag I carry with me,” Valdez said. “I started seeing who was hurt, who needed help getting out of the bus.”

Twenty-eight people were hurt, one critically, when the bus headed to Niagara Falls crashed. The bus driver has been ticketed with driving fatigued, speeding, unsafe lane change, and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Valdez described the scene as “a lot of chaos, a lot of people very scared and confused.” He continued treating people until emergency crews and first responders arrived to assist. Many had cuts and bruises, and some were walking around disoriented on the side of the highway.

“Just trying to tell them it’s okay and reinforce 911 has been called. I said help is coming, I just need everyone to be calm, just try to keep people calm,” Valdez said.

Valdez believes fate played a role in him being there to help. “I was actually running a few minutes late. I had misplaced my phone and I was looking for it for about six, seven minutes. If I had left with my phone, I would have been in front of the accident and I would’ve never even seen it.”

He arrived at work late and covered in blood, but is happy he was in the right place at the right time.

As for the victims, Monroe County secured a hotel for the passengers who are out of the hospital and any family members who are coming to get them. News10NBC received an update that 11 of those passengers are staying at that hotel.

