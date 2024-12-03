‘I was scared’: 8-year-old 49ers fan and cancer survivor speaks out after being pushed by Bills fan at game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 8-year-old cancer survivor’s first NFL game turned sour when a Bills fan allegedly pushed her down the stairs at Highmark Stadium.

Mia DeCamilla, a young 49ers fan, attended the game with her family, hoping for a memorable experience. Instead, she found herself in a frightening situation.

“I don’t like when people do that. I felt uncomfortable,” Mia said.

Mia’s father, Mike DeCamilla, described the incident as intentional. He explained that the icy, snow-covered stairs contributed to the slippery conditions.

“It was most certainly intentional,” he said. “Obviously there was a lot of snow, right? And the stairs weren’t fully clear.”

Despite the scare, Mia was unharmed thanks to her snowsuit.

“I was scared during that because I thought, I was going to fall and I was going to hurt myself,” she shared.

The DeCamilla family expressed their frustration with the lack of security at the stadium. Mike DeCamilla recounted hearing threats from other fans about targeting 49ers supporters.

“There was no security. There were even people behind us that were literally saying, We’re going to hit the Niners fans in the heads all game with snowballs,” he said.

The family hopes for increased security for non-Bills fans in the future.

Mike DeCamilla added, “I would just like an apology, honestly, not for me, but for my daughter. You know, it kind of just ruined her first experience.”

While some Bills and 49ers fans have donated to the DeCamilla family’s GoFundMe, the family isn’t actively seeking donations. They plan to direct any contributions to the charities that supported Mia during her cancer treatment.

