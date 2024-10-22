‘I was shocked but not surprised’; UR students speak after assault on walking bridge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students at the University of Rochester are speaking out after two students were assaulted at a walking bridge that connects to the River Campus, according to an email to faculty, staff, and students.

News10NBC went to the bridge and spoke to students who walk across it every day to get to classes.

“It’s not an uncommon occurrence which is upsetting on its own,” Jinx Allison said.

“I was shocked but not surprised,” Lydia Faldowski said. “We hear about a lot of incidents like this from public safety.”

“We get emails a lot about this around here, especially around campus and this bridge, so I wasn’t super surprised,” Kate McCracken said. “I walk across this bridge every day so of course, I was a little bit concerned.”

The university says the students were assaulted by a group of teens and suffered minor injuries. Campus public safety responded quickly and caught one of the teens.

“It’s just a safety concern on its own. Being that the bridge is technically a part of campus and a lot of students use that bridge,” Allison said.

This comes after a rash of car break-ins on the River Campus earlier this month, an important reminder for all of us to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

