‘I was stunned’: Neighbor reacts to dog shot with crossbow in Greece neighborhood

GREECE, N.Y. — Neighbors are speaking out after a dog was shot with a crossbow in Greece on Saturday morning.

“I was in the house and there was a policeman walking around my house with a huge rifle,” said Gail Kuhmer, who lives across the street from where the incident happened.

When Kuhmer heard someone shot a dog with a crossbow, she was in disbelief.

“When it was all over one of the nice police, Greece police, came by and explained what happened,” Kuhmer said.

Around 11:30 a.m., Greece Police responded to a home at the corner of Denise and Armstrong Roads. They arrested James Smith and Linnette Torres, who were charged in the attack on the dog named Bogart.

“I don’t go down there anymore because there have been some problems down there, but other than that it’s a nice quiet neighborhood,” Kuhmer said.

It’s one reason why Kuhmer says when she takes her dog Dally out for a walk, she avoids Adeline Park.

“We have had a few incidents in the park. Basically where the dog was shot I guess,” Kuhmer said.

Bogart went to a nearby animal hospital for surgery. News10NBC attempted to reach Bogart’s owner to see how the dog was doing, but no one answered.

Kuhmer is just glad that Greece Police responded quickly and kept her safe.

“My hats off to them. I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes,” Kuhmer said.

Both James Smith and Linnette Torres are charged with reckless endangerment. It’s possible they could face additional charges as the ASPCA and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are continuing to investigate.

