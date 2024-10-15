‘I was sweating’; Bills Mafia reacts to narrow win against Jets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills defeated their divisional rival New York Jets in a matchup that came down to a Bills field goal, leaving Bills Mafia on the edge of their seats.

With the 23-20 win on Monday night, the Bills keep their first-place ranking in the AFC East. In fact, they’re the only team in the division with a winning record.

A Bills fan who we spoke with at Shamrock Jack’s Irish Pub on Culver Road said he was sweating during Tyler Bass’ 22-yard field goal kick in the fourth quarter.

Early in the game, Bass’ extra point attempt was blocked. Then, during the start of the second half, Bass tried a 47-yard field goal but the ball sailed wide right. However, Bass showed up when it mattered the most, making a field goal when Buffalo was tied 20-20 with only 3:43 left in the game.

“Tyler Bass is struggling but he figured it out. Moving the ball five yards up, I think that helped out. So, he got it in. No complaints,” the Bills fan said.

Another Bills fan who we spoke with said quarterback Josh Allen should, no doubt, be MVP. Allen finished with 215 passing yards and another 18 yards on the ground.

“I never thought he should have been out of the MVP conversation. He’s gone six games without throwing an interception. …So he’s making a lot better decision,” he said.