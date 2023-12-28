‘I would pick up my house and move’: Neighbors, officials react to shooting by RPD officer

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Neighbors and city officials are reacting to the body-worn camera video released by Rochester Police on Wednesday from a police chase on Christmas Eve that led to an officer’s shooting of 46-year-old Todd Novick, who died at the hospital.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said during a press conference Wednesday that the shooting appears to be justified, though city councilmembers are not all on the same page.

The video shows an officer firing at Novick after Novick pulled out a replica gun during a police chase on Christmas Eve.

Gwendolyn Preston and Samuel Johnson have lived in a house along Murray Street for nearly 10 years and were home when the police shooting happened across the street.

“I heard four to five gunshots,” Johnson said.

That’s when Johnson said he ran outside to see what was going on.

“I left from upstairs and came down. Came out. Looked outside and see cops already on the scene. I wondered why it was so fast. As soon as I heard the gunshots, the cops were right there, “Johnson said.

The body-worn camera footage released Wednesday starts with an officer getting out of his car.

An officer then asks two men and a woman what they’re doing there, and what’s going on, when a second police car pulls up.

That’s when the video shows 46-year-old Todd Novick taking off on foot.

As Novick is running, the footage shows Novick pull out a replica handgun, turn his back and look at officers.

As he’s running, we see the officer pull his own gun, shouting at Novick to drop his gun. The officer fires five quick shots.

City Councilmember Stanley Martin posted to X Tuesday, saying: “I am devastated by the news that RPD shot and killed a community member on Christmas Eve. The killing of any member of our community is a failure of city and public safety officials.” She urged anyone with information about what happened to call the Police Accountability Board, which is conducting an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

In a statement released Wednesday, City Council President Miguel Melendez Jr. joined councilmembers Mike Patterson, Willie Lightfoot Sr., Lashay Harris, Mitch Gruber and Jose Peo, noted that the shooting is being investigated by the state Attorney General and added, “We offer our condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the deceased, and everyone involved in this tragic incident. In the interest of justice — justice for the deceased, for the community, and for the officers involved — we call on Attorney General James to be certain her investigation is fair, judicious, and transparent.”

Neighbor Gwendolyn Preston just hopes the street she has called home for more than 10 years gets safer.

“There’s always a disturbance around here. I would pick my house up and move,” she said.

In the afternoon press conference, Chief Smith was asked why the officer shot five times. Smith said police are trained to shoot in bursts, as officers under stress miss more shots than they make.

The two officers involved are on leave, and the Rochester Police Department is expected to release their names next week.

The Attorney General’s office will continue investigating as is standard with any police shooting.





