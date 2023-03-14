Ibero-American Action League gets funding for workforce program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Ibero-American Action League is in line for a $1 million grant from Monroe County.

The four-year investment will go to the Ibero workforce and entrepreneurial connections program. This program provides training, job placement, and support services for businesses in our area owned by women and people of color.

“Ibero’s workforce and entrepreneurial connections program is a shining example of workforce development in our community providing people with the training and helping them develop the skills they need to find careers in good paying jobs,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

The investment comes from the county’s industrial development agency as part of its modernization initiative.