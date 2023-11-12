Ibero-American Action League hosts coat giveaway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Ibero-American Action League, Inc. hosted its 10th annual coat giveaway event on Saturday to provide warmth and comfort to people in need. This event was sponsored by the Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School and Planet Aid, two organizations dedicated to serving the community.

Ibero-American Action League, Inc is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and families of all ethnic backgrounds through a wide range of services. For over 50 years, Ibero has been a vital resource in the Rochester community, increasing access to an array of services that are person-centered, community-rooted, bilingual, and culturally responsive.